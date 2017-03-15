“Those closed in the formality of a prayer that is cold, stingy!"
"Older people nostalgic for structures and customs which are no longer life-giving in today’s world!"
"They make themselves up like little holy cards, looking up at heaven as they pray, making sure they are seen!"
‘Mah,’ they say, “I’m very Catholic, because my uncle was a great benefactor, my family is this, I’m that… I’ve learned... I know this bishop, this Cardinal, this priest... I am this or that...’
“Christians who do not leave space for the grace of God!"
"Christians who speak of theology calmly over tea!"
"Vain, butterfly-priest!"
"If you like climbing go to the mountains and climb them: it is healthier! Do not come to Church to climb!"
"The weight of the hope in the Commandments!" that pelagianism that all of us carry within our bones, she becomes sterile!"
"A Christian out for himself, to serve himself!"
"Pagans with two strokes of Christian paint, so as to appear like Christians, but pagans nonetheless!"
"Is this person with God or the devil? Always in the grey area! They are lukewarm!"
“A Curia that doesn’t criticise itself, that doesn’t update itself that doesn’t seek to improve itself is a sick body!”
"The temptation of trying to close or direct the freedom of the Holy Spirit, which is bigger and more generous than any human plan!”
"They have spiritual Alzheimer's!”
"Existential schizophrenics!”
“It’s the sickness of those who live a double life, fruit of hypocrisy that is typical of mediocre and progressive spiritual emptiness that academic degrees cannot fill!"
"Terrorism of gossip!”
“It’s the sickness of cowardly people who, not having the courage to speak directly, talk behind people’s backs!”
“When, out of jealousy or cunning, one finds joy in seeing another fall rather than helping him up and encouraging him!”
“When the apostle tries to fill an existential emptiness in his heart by accumulating material goods, not because he needs them but because he’ll feel more secure!”
"They have a funereal face!”
“Those who insatiably try to multiply their powers and to do so are capable of calumny, defamation and discrediting others, even in newspapers and magazines, naturally to show themselves as being more capable than others!”
"Jesus Christ did not come down from Heaven like a hero that comes to save us. No, Jesus Christ has a history!"
"A Christian without a people, a Christian without the Church is incomprehensible! it is something invented in a lab, something artificial, something lifeless!”
"This leads to excluding them from 'our little group', to being selective, and this is not Christian!”
"It is not easy to include the people, because there is resistance, there is that selective attitude!”
"The attitude of the Scribes and the Pharisees is the same, they exclude!"
"‘We are the perfect, we follow the law. These people are sinners, they are publicans!'; and the attitude of Jesus is to include!"
"There are two paths in life: the path exclusion of persons from our community and the path of inclusion!"
"The root of all wars: all calamities, all wars, begin with an exclusion!"
"This is the ‘including’ of God, against the exclusion of those who judge, who drive away people, persons!"
‘No, no to this, no to that, no to that…’ and a little of circle of friends is created, which is their environment!"
"It is a dialectic between exclusion and inclusion!"
"We have read what this servant did, how he acted with shrewdness, in order to remain in his position!”
"In the Church, too, there are these kinds of people, who instead of serving, of thinking of others, of laying the foundations, are served by the Church!"
"Climbers those who are attached to money!"
"And the comfort of the state: I have reached a certain state and I live comfortably!"
"Without integrity, like those Pharisees Jesus spoke about, who go out into the public square to be seen by others!”
"When the Church is tepid, closed in on itself, businesslike!"
"It cannot be said to be a Church that serves, that is at the service of others, but rather one that it is using others!"
"Humans often bow down before things whose splendour is only a reflection that will be extinguished one day - or worse still they become devoted to even more fleeting pleasures!"
"The error of many people who are incapable of looking beyond the beauty of earthly things towards the transcendent!"
"They are attached to this idolatry! They are astonished by the power and energy of these things!"
"It’s an idolatry to gaze at all these beautiful things without believing that they will fade away! And the fading too has its beauty!"
"The temptation to deify our earthly things and even to idolize our habits!"
"The image of the root is under the ground. The phenomenology of the root is this: What is not seen does not seem to do any harm, but then it grows and shows its true nature!"
"Worldliness is saying: 'We put up for auction our identity card; we are equal to everyone!'"
"Worldliness that leads you to one unique thought, and to apostasy!"
"Worldliness destroys identity; worldliness leads to the single thought!"
"It starts from a root, but it is small, and ends up an abomination of desolation! In persecution! This is the deception of worldliness!"
"This mentality, this humanism, which is to take the place of the true man, Jesus Christ, that comes to take away the Christian identity and brings us to the single thought: 'They all do it, why not us?!'"
"Worldliness that comes slowly, it grows, it justifies itself and infects: it grows like the root, it defends itself - 'but, we do as others do, we are not so different' - always looking for a justification, and eventually it becomes contagious, and many evils come from there!"
"Beware of poisonous roots that lead away from the Lord!"
"Just as woodworm slowly destroys things, so worldliness slowly leads us to lose our Christian identity!"
"Oh, I’m a good Catholic, Father, I go to Mass every Sunday” – and the things we do at work, such as offering or receiving bribes!"
"A double life which distances us from God and destroys our Christian identity!"
"Today Jesus weeps as well: because we have chosen the way of war, the way of hatred, the way of enmities!"
"We are close to Christmas: there will be lights, there will be parties, bright trees, even Nativity scenes – all decked out – while the world continues to wage war!"
"At most, the worldly spirit can provide amusement, it can provoke excitement, but true joy can only come from faith!"
"There is always a danger of corruption within the Church!"
"This happens when the Church becomes dominated by money and power!"
"In order to be able to justify their actions, they poisoned the free spirit of the Lord with hypocrisy!"
"These were people who had lost their sense of Godliness, and even the ability to rejoice, to praise God!" "They did not know how to worship the Lord because they were too distracted by money and power, and by a form of worldiness!”
"This is ‘holy bribery’!"
"Not to be ensnared by worldly desires, by obsession, by apostasy! Today!"
"A legacy that is not served by an occasional remembrance, or by being enshrined in a museum like a precious jewel!"
"The temptation to seek revenge and from the spiral of endless retaliation!"
“The coexistence of wealth and poverty is a scandal, a true disgrace to humanity!”
"Before all else, the Council was an encounter. A genuine encounter between the Church and the men and women of our time. An encounter marked by the power of the Spirit, who impelled the Church to emerge from the shoals which for years had kept her self-enclosed!"
"They have no horizons!"
"They are men who are locked in their calculations! They are slaves to their rigidity!”
"Those who take refuge in the slavery of rigidity and know nothing of God's mercy!"
“God does not love rigidity!"
"A society so often intoxicated by consumerism and hedonism, wealth and extravagance, appearances and narcissism!"
"A culture of indifference which not infrequently turns ruthless!"
"Humility is not a pretense!"
"It’s not a theatrical attitude!"
"If anyone has the habit of being judgmental, pointing to the defects of others and gossiping about them, then he is not a humble person!"
"No to a Church that is attached to money, that thinks of money, that thinks of how to earn money!"
"The indifference which blocks solidarity, and to leave behind the false neutrality which prevents sharing!"
"How many people seem spiritual: 'How spiritual that person is!' but they do not talk about doing works of mercy. Why?"
"The two sons of Eli, those criminal priests who exploited people in the Sanctuary of Shiloh!”
"The slaves of appearances!"
"Did the Lord make him a saint? No, is the answer - King David is saint King David, this is true, but he became a saint after living a long life.”
“Christians who obstinately maintain ‘it’s always been done this way,' this is the path, this is the street — they sin: the sin of divination!"
"It’s as if they went about by guessing: What has been said and what doesn’t change is what’s important; what I hear—from myself and my closed heart — more than the Word of the Lord.’
"Obstinate Christians!"
"Christian rebels!"
"The Christian who is obstinate sins! The sin of idolatry!
"It is the sin of so many Christians who cling to what has always been done and who do not change the wineskins!"
"Their sin is a closed heart that does not hear the voice of the Lord, that is not open to the newness of the Lord, to the Spirit that always surprises us!”
"This rebellion is the sin of divination and obstinacy is the sin of idolatry!"
“How ugly envy is! It is an attitude, it is an ugly sin!"
"Jealousy or envy grows in the heart like a weed! It grows, but it doesn’t allow good plants to grow!"
"Jealousy harms everything that its shadow seems to fall upon. There is no peace! It is a tormented heart, it is an ugly heart!
"The envious heart, too – we hear it here – leads to killing, to death!"
"Envy kills!”
"But how many times, in our communities – and we don’t have to look too far to see this – are people killed, through jealousy, with the tongue?"
"The first job of a bishop is not to prepare pastoral plans...no, no!"
"God's people suffer. Because the columns are weak!"
"As Bishop of Rome and pastor of the Catholic Church, I want to ask for mercy and forgiveness for the behavior of Catholics towards Christians of other Churches which has not reflected Gospel values!"
"I invite all Catholic brothers and sisters to forgive if they, today or in the past, have been offended by other Christians!"
"So he lacks! He’s missing something and is not a true Christian!"
"Corruption is a very easy sin for all of us who have some power, whether it be ecclesiastical, religious, economic, political because the devil makes us feel certain: ‘I can do it’!”
"There is a moment where the attitude of sin, or a moment where our situation is so secure and we see well and we have so much power that sin stops and becomes corruption!"
"It takes a special grace to change the heart of a corrupt person!"
"Jesus becomes a promoter of the culture of encounter, avoiding a self-referential attitude that causes one to remain closed within oneself!"
"Woe betide routine in spiritual life!"
"The charisms of the founders are not to be sealed in a bottle, they are not museum pieces!"
"But John the Baptist also suffered in prison – let us say the word – the interior torture of doubt: ‘But maybe I made a mistake?'"
John the Baptist "invited his disciples to ask Jesus: ‘But tell us, tell us the truth: are you He who is to come?’ because that doubt made him suffer!"
"‘Was I mistaken in proclaiming someone who isn’t who I thought?’ The suffering, the interior solitude of John the Baptist!"
"Even if you cannot give absolution – let me say hypothetically – please, do not beat up on the penitent!"
“Either you perform the office of Jesus, who forgives, giving His[whole life in prayer – so many hours there in the confessional or you perform the office of the devil who condemns, who accuses – I do not know – I can tell you nothing else!”
"Obstacles that close the doors of the heart!"
"There is the temptation to bolt the doors, that is, to live with our own proper sins, minimizing them, always justifying ourselves, thinking we are no worse than others!"
"Another obstacle is the shame in opening the secret door of the heart!"
"The trap of moving away from the door!"
"This happens when we dwell on our miseries, when we brood over them continually, to the point where we plunge ourselves into the darkest cellars of the soul!"
"Alone with ourselves, closing in on ourselves and fleeing from the light!"
"The love that serves, not the selfishness that is served!"
"Not letting this gift lie dormant as if it were something from the past or locked away in some 'memory chest'!"
"The seizing hold of goods destined for all, and using them only for 'my own people'!"
"Making firewood from a felled tree!"
"The pursuit of prestige based on continuous, relentless exclusion of those 'who are not like me'"!
"The temptation of putting oneself on a higher level than one truly is on, feeling that one does not share the life of 'mere mortals'!"
"A people intoxicated with themselves!"
"A resignation which paralyzes us and prevents us not only from walking, but also from making the journey!"
"A resignation which not only terrifies us, but which also entrenches us in our sacristies and false securities!"
"God’s employees!"
"Christians who treat the faith as though it were window dressing!"
"Christians who treat the faith as though it were an occasion for aggrandizement!"
"How many parents say they are Catholics, but never have time to talk to their children, to play with their children, to listen to their children!"
"Perhaps they have their parents in a nursing home, but always are busy and cannot go and visit them and so leave them there, abandoned!"
"This is the religion of saying!”
"“The mercy of the Lord goes out to meet those who dare to argue with Him, but to argue about the truth!"
"Mere talk leads to vanity, to that empty pretense of being Christian – but no, that way one is not a Christian at all!”
"These clerics, who liked dressing up and acting just like if they were so many Majesties – and this is not the reality of the Gospel!"
"A Christian in name only, on the path of lies!”
"The rich man of the parable knew the commandments, surely went every Saturday to the synagogue, and once a year to the Temple. He had “a certain religiosity!”
"But he was a closed man, closed in his own little world – the world of banquets, of clothes, of vanity, of friends – a closed man!"
"Truly in a bubble of vanity!"
"He took the way of falsehood, because he trusted only in himself, in his things – he did not trust in God!"
"The man had lost his name. It says only that he was a rich man, and when your name is only an adjective, it is because you have lost something, you have lost substance, you have lost strength!"
"This wealth, this is power, this can accomplish anything, this is a priest with a career, a bishop with a career!"
"The contempt of the doctors of the Law who sought salvation in moral casuistry!"
"From antiquity through their Middles Ages, their modernity, and even down to their present – and we do not forget. Why?!"
"Teachers of the law who knew theology, but they were very, very closed!"
"This is the story, the story of this failed fidelity!"
"There is always someone who does not want to stop, who does not want to be bothered by someone else crying out in pain!"
"The schedules and programmes which do not meet the real needs of those who may approach the confessional; human regulations!"
"Trapped, not so much by insurmountable stone walls or steel enclosures that affect many peoples, but rather by a digital, virtual worldliness that is opened and closed by a simple click!"
"Oppressed, not by threats and pressures, like so many poor people, but by the allure of a thousand commercial advertisements!"
"One gesture: All of us together, Muslims, Hindus, Catholics, Copts, Evangelical Protestants brothers and sisters – children of the same God – we want to live in peace! Integrated!"
"Behind Judas there were those who offered money, that Jesus be delivered up to them. Behind that gesture on Tuesday in Belgium, there are manufacturers, arms dealers who want blood, not peace; they want the war, not fraternity!"
"You, we, all of us together, of different religions, different cultures, but children of the same Father, brothers – and there, those poor people, who buy weapons to wreck fraternity!"
"Money is the enemy of harmony; money is selfish!”
"I once heard a wise thing from a bishop: 'There is tranquility in the diocese. But if you touch on a certain problem - this problem or that problem - war breaks out.’"
"This courageous Peter has nothing in common with Peter the coward!"
"Think of witch hunts or of St. Joan of Arc, and of many others who were burnt to death, condemned because according to the judges they were not in line with the Word of God!"
"It hurts when I read that small passage from the Gospel of Matthew, when Judas, who has repented, goes to the priests and says: ‘I have sinned' and and gives them the coins! ‘Who cares! - they say to him: it’s none of our business!’ They closed their hearts before this poor, repentant man, who did not know what to do!"
"And Judas went and hanged himself. And what did they do when Judas hanged himself? They spoke amongst themselves and said: 'Is he a poor man? No! These coins are the price of blood, they must not enter the temple and they referred to this rule and to that…The doctors of the letter!"
"The life of a person did not matter to them!"
"The heart is closed to God's Word, it is closed to truth, and it is closed to God’s messenger who brings the prophecy so that God’s people may go forward!"
"Their hearts, closed to God’s truth, clutch only at the truth of the Law, taking it by ‘the letter’, and do not find outlets other than in lies, false witness and death!”
"Doctors of the letter!"
"Velvet-gloved persecutions that are cloaked in politeness!"
"Seeking to justify this resistance to the Spirit with a so-called fidelity to the law, that is, to the letter of the law!"
"Closed, hard, foolish hearts resisting the Spirit!"
"A healthy curiosity, not the curiosity of gossip!"
"Should someone make to teach you a way contrary to the Beatitudes, such a one is one who has entered through the window!"
"The voices of those who are not Jesus, those entering through the window, who are bandits!"
"Happiness cannot be bought: it is not an app that you can download on your phones!"
"Not the worldly novelties of fashion, but the novelties of the Spirit who always surprises us!"
"If you say you are in communion with the Lord, then walk in the light. But no to double lives! Not that!"
"No to double lives and all that!”
"Motionless Christians!"
"Enbalmed, mummy Christians!"
"Labyrinth Christians without a compass!"
"Christians who stop half way along their journey!"
"Non-Christian Christians!"
"Christians who don’t make the Beatitudes bloom in their lives!"
"Christians who whilst journeying are seduced by the beauty of an object and they stop half way, fascinated by what they see, by some idea, a proposal or a landscape!"
“A joy without hope is just enjoyment, a temporary happiness!"
"When there is a strong joy, there’s no formality, just joy!"
"Many say they have learnt through Catechism that the Holy Spirit is in the Trinity but they do not know anything more and they wonder what the Spirit does!"
"This ‘orphan-like’ condition which the spirit of the world wants to put us in!”
"The danger of not living up to this mission of the Holy Spirit thereby reducing faith to "morals and ethics!”
"It is not enough to just respect the Commandments and do nothing more!"
"Christian life is not just an ethical life! It is an encounter with Jesus Christ!”
"Parlour Christians!"
"Virtual Christians who are not virtuous!"
"The all-too-common spiritual illiteracy which renders us incapable of prayer!"
"Once, a Catholic Christian said to another Christian, from the East—also a Catholic — “My Christ rises the day after tomorrow. When does yours rise?” We are not even united in Easter!"
"In the Christian community, selfishness, jealousy, envy, divisions are almost habitual and this leads to people speaking about one another behind their backs!"
"These people are called ‘weed-sowers’! They sow weeds, they divide!"
"Divisions begin with the tongue. Through envy, jealousy, and also being closed! ‘No! The doctrine is this!’”"
"The tongue is capable of destroying a family, a community, a society; of sowing hatred and war!”
"Instead of seeking clarification, it is easier to talk behind people’s backs and to destroy the reputation of the other!"
"Speaking about others behind their back is like this: it dirties the other!"
"He destroys! He destroys the reputation, he destroys the life, and so many times—so many times! Without reason, contrary to the truth!"
"Ambitions! There is always this desire to be a social climber, to have power, in every community, parish or institution.”
"Envy and jealousy create this path and they both destroy. And we all know this. This occurs in every institution of the Church: parishes, colleges, other institutions, even in the dioceses!"
"This is a worldly temptation but one that divides and destroys the Church."
"True bloodsuckers!"
"Without a pension, without health care…Then they suspend it, and in July and August they have to eat air!"
"Living on the blood of the people! And this is a mortal sin. This is a mortal sin!"
"This is worse! This is starving the people with their work for my own profit!"
"They couldn’t close the coffin,” because “he wanted to take all that he had with him, and he couldn’t!”
"“I’ll pay you this much, without vacation, without health care, without… everything under the table… But I will become rich!”
"The trap of casuistry!"
"This small group of enlightened theologians, always negotiate with the truth, reducing it to casuistry!"
"But Jesus, recalling Moses, tells us: 'But there is hardness of heart, there is sin, something can be done: forgiveness, understanding, accompaniment, integration, discernment of these cases… But always… But the truth is never sold'."
"Jesus never negotiates with the truth!"
"This culture of the provisional!"
"They are closed in the trap of a mathematical equation of 'Can it be done? Can it not be done?'"
"This is a gift, this is what the Holy Spirit teaches us, not these enlightened doctors, who to teach us need to reduce the fullness of God to a casuistic equation!"
"Christians without joy! They are not Christians! They say they are, but they are not! They are missing something!”
"Shackled to his belongings!"
"Riches are not bad in themselves, but slavery to wealth – this, is wickedness!"
"When in our parishes, in our communities, in our institutions we find people who say they are Christians and want to be Christian but are sad, something is wrong there!"
“No, no, no: small conversions... if you're able to not speak ill of another, you're on the right path to becoming saintly!"
"One who serves cannot hoard his free time!"
"One who serves is ever available to his brothers and sisters and ever open to God’s constant surprises!”
"When I see a timetable on Church doors and parishes it means that the doors are not always open!"
"A servant knows how to open the doors of his time and inner space for those around him, including those who knock on those doors at odd hours!"
"The leaders of the people, in particular, are interested in erecting a wall of laws, a “closed juridical system”, and nothing else!"
"This is the system through which they legitimate: the lawyers, theologians!"
"A system of corruption, worldliness and concupiscence!’
"Christians with a grimace!"
"Sad Christians, are a very ugly thing. It’s really ugly, ugly, ugly!"
"Persons who describe themselves as Christian and who are unable to reach out to others, to go and meet them are not totally Christian!"
“A fluttering heart, allured by momentary whims, shunning disagreements and seeking petty satisfactions!"
"A shepherd after the heart of God does not protect his own comfort zone; he is not worried about protecting his good name!"
"Accountant of the Spirit!"
"This is the anti-law, the wrong navigator!"
"Vanity – that all must speak well of me, making me feel important, making too much of a fuss…and I am convinced to be in the right, leads to perdition!”
"The opposite attitude always causes enmities and wars…lots of bad things that happen!"
"You may even be rewarded as a benefactor of the Church with a monument, but if you do not pray, it will be dark and dimly lit!”
"Mirror spirituality is a bad thing!”
"We have a very creative vocabulary for insulting others!"
"Insults are a sin and are akin to killing because they are giving a slap to our brother’s soul and to his dignity!"
"“How many times do we in the Church hear these things: how many times! ‘But that priest, that man or that woman from the Catholic Action, that bishop, or that Pope tell us we must do this this way!’ and then they do the opposite!"
"And Jesus said to them, ‘you have killed the prophets, you have persecuted the prophets: those who were bringing fresh air!’”
"The Church says to us: ‘this and that.’ ‘Strive for perfectionism: reconcile with your brother. Do not insult him!"
"Jesus always knows how to accompany us, he gives us the ideal, he accompanies us towards the ideal!"
"Jesus frees us from the chains of the law's'rigidity and tells us: ‘But do that up to the point that you are capable!’"
"Jesus is a great person!"
"It’s the tiny sanctity of negotiations! ‘So, I can’t do everything but I want to do everything, therefore I reach an agreement with you, at least we don’t trade insults!"
"Jesus frees us from that idealism which is not Catholic!"
“Kept in enclosure – even a gilded one – or in islands of pietism or social welfare, so that they do not hold back the pace of a false well-being!"
"The world does not become better because only apparently “perfect” people live there – I say “perfect” rather than “false”!"
"It is the pathology of sadness!"
"The temptation to become self-absorbed grows stronger, and we risk losing life’s greatest opportunity: to love in spite of everything!"
"People used to pray for God to send the dictators of that period to hell!"
"Unless we feel that we are his children, without considering ourselves as his children, without saying ‘Father,’ our prayer is a pagan one, it’s just a prayer of words!"
"It’s about feeling our Father looking at me, feeling that this word ‘Father’ is not a waste of time like the words in the prayers of pagans!"
"We can pray to all the Saints, the Angels, we can go on processions, pilgrimages…all of this is wonderful but we must always begin with ‘Father’!"
"The sense of us being brothers (and sisters) and part of one family. Rather than behaving like Cain who hated his own brother!"
"Not harbouring feelings of rancour, resentment or a desire for revenge!"
"Look in the mirror, but not to put on makeup to hide the wrinkles. No, no, no, that's not the advice!"
"How does the Lord look at us then, when we do this? One word: 'hypocrite!"
"We see that the Lord gets "a little 'get angry here. He calls us hypocrites when we put ourselves in God’s place!"
"But never judge. Never! And this is hypocrisy, if we judge!"
"Why? Because God is Almighty and we are not? No! Because our judgment is lacking mercy! And when God judges, He judges with mercy!"
"'But this fellow does this ... that fellow does that...' 'But, wait a minute ...' I look in the mirror and then think: on the contrary, I'll be a hypocrite if I put myself in the place of God and, also, my judgement is poor judgment.”
"We can consider the symbol of the keys that Jesus promises to Simon Peter so that he can open the entrance to the kingdom of heaven, and not close it before people, like some of the hypocritical scribes and Pharisees whom Jesus reproached!"
"A constant temptation for the Church, that of closing in on herself in the face of danger!"
"Simon Peter was set free from the prison of his selfish pride and fear, and overcame the temptation of closing his heart to Jesus’s call!"
"The account, which can seem comical, makes us perceive the climate of fear that led the Christian community to stay behind closed doors, but also closed to God’s surprises!"
“The temptation to reduce the light of faith to something from the past, something important but belonging to another age, as if the faith were a beautiful illuminated book to be kept in a museum!"
"The pride of life that belongs to the world!
"Such brooding is unworthy of our spiritual stature!"
"Brooding is a kind of virus infecting and blocking everything; it closes doors and prevents us from getting up and starting over!"
"So you can see that not to accept ourselves, to live glumly, to be negative, means not to recognize our deepest identity!"
"People will try to block you, to make you think that God is distant, rigid and insensitive!"
"Believe in a new humanity...one that refuses to see borders as barriers and can cherish its own traditions without being self-centred or small-minded!"
"Don't waste time planning a secure future, lest they risk becoming isolated and gloomy!"
"Flee the satisfaction of being at the centre of things!"
"Do not build on the shaky foundations of worldly power, or settle into the comforts that compromise evangelization!"
"If you are not able to bring peace to your family, your rectory, your congregation, bringing it more peace, then words of peace for the world are not enough!"
"There are some Christians today, who live their lives of service as though they were mere functionaries – priests and lay people who boast of what they do!"
"This is the boast: 'I am proud of myself'. This reduces the Gospel to a function or even a source of pride: 'I go to preach the gospel and I’ve brought many people into the Church'!"
"To evangelize is not to proselytize!"
"That is, neither coast along, nor reduce the Gospel to rote work, nor to proselytize: none of these is really to evangelize!"
"Look, the last thing you need to do is say something! Begin to do, and he will see what you are doing and ask you about it; and when he asks you, then tell him!’
"The devil sows jealousy, ambitions, ideas, but to divide! Or greed!”
"Divisions make you see this part, this one against the other. Always against!"
"Paul rebukes them precisely because divisions arise, right at the heart of unity, that is, in the Eucharistic celebration!”
"A lukewarm heart becomes self-absorbed in lazy living and it stifles the fire of love!"
"And this attachment to the Law ignores the Holy Spirit. It does not grant that the redemption of Christ goes forward with the Holy Spirit. It ignores that: there is only the Law!"
"Closed, closed in precepts: we have to do this, we have to do that. At times, it can happen that we fall into this temptation!”
"Not with the theology of the Law, but with the liberty of the Spirit, what we should do!”
'You are slaves because you have not accepted the justice that comes from God, the justice that Jesus has given us!'"
"They follow a “cosmetic” religion: (about) show, appearance and pretending to be something!"
"They seem good and polite but they have a dagger behind their backs!"
"Those who believe that by saying the things that everything is done. No. Things must be done not just said!"
"Children never ever tell a lie during confession; they never talk about abstract things. ‘I’ve done this, I’ve done that, I’ve done……’ Concrete things!"
"When a pastor during his life was attached to other things, rather than to the faithful - for example he was attached to power, money, being part of a clique, to many things - then at his death he won’t be alone, maybe his grandchildren (heirs) will be there waiting for him to die so they can see what possessions they can take away with them!”
"Behind an attitude of rigidity there is always something else in the life of a person!"
“It is not easy to walk within the Law of the Lord without falling into rigidity!”
"Those who think that by becoming rigid they are following the path of the Lord!"
“Perhaps the Kingdom of God is a very well-made structure, everything tidy, organization charts all done, everything and the person who does not enter (into this structure) is not in the Kingdom of God!"
“A rigid person only has masters and no father!"
“God became man in order to be able to weep, to weep over what His children had done!"
"Every time I enter a prison I ask myself ‘Why them and not I?’
"Those who say “I’m in charge here!”
"Those who play the ‘God’ card and the ‘world’ card at the same time!"
"Like fireworks that lit you up for a moment and then what is left behind? Nothing! No growth, there is no light, there’s nothing! Just an instant!"
"Whoever says that Christian love is something else is the antichrist! Who does not recognize that the Word became Flesh!"
"That is a really strong word, isn’t it? ….proagon, whoever walks beyond. And it’s from this that all the ideologies spring!"
‘Yes, I’m a Catholic, yes I’m a Christian, I love the whole world with a universal love’… But this is so ethereal. Love is always interior, concrete and does not go beyond the doctrine of the Incarnation of the Word!”
"That calm which deceives!"
"If, in the heart of the Church, of a family, of a community, of a person there is an ever-present calm, God is not there!”
"Christians who are not aware when the Lord knocks for whom every noise is the same!”
“So many weaknesses, so many sins by priests but they cannot forgive two of them: attachment to money!"
"The other things, the other weaknesses, the other sins ….. yes ok, it’s not right but the poor man is alone, it’s this…And they seek to justify (his sins)."
“It’s sad to see a priest who’s at the end of his life, he’s in agony, he’s in a coma and his relatives are there like vultures, looking to see what they can take away!"
"Little by little, differences turn into symptoms of hostility, threats and violence!"
"This epidemic of animosity and violence, which leaves its mark on the flesh of many of the defenceless!"
"Alienation,’ estrangement, the deception of superficial things that do not have transcendence!"
“There will be a surprise, because He is the Lord of surprises who does not stand still!”
"The doctors of the Law knew everything, all the dogmas of that time, all the morals of that time, everything!"
"They did not have faith, because their hearts were far from God!"
“The most ‘dangerous’ obstacles are the hidden ones because they do not show themselves!"
"The Doctors of the Law, “began to discuss, to murmur,” because they weren’t able to accept His authority!"
"This is a very ugly thing! It is like the venom of a serpent” that seeks “to destroy the other!
"He did not know the sweetness that comes of living without second ends with others!"
"When Judas hanged himself he had repented. I believe that the Lord will take that word [repentance] and bring it with Him!”
"He who does not allow himself to be caressed by the Lord is lost!”
"He will seek happiness in vaunting himself and making his “authority” felt!
They are rigid, [they are] those rigid ones that load upon the faithful so many things that they do not carry [themselves]!"
"‘This cannot be, this cannot be ...’. And so many people approaching, looking for a bit of consolation, a little understanding, are chased away with this rigidity!”
“About rigidity and worldliness, it was some time ago that an elderly monsignor of the curia came to me, who works, a normal man, a good man, in love with Jesus – and he told me that he had gone to buy a couple of shirts at Euroclero [the clerical clothing store] and saw a young fellow - he thinks he had not more than 25 years, or a young priest or about to become a priest - before the mirror, with a cape, large, wide, velvet, with a silver chain. He then took the Saturno [wide-brimmed clerical headgear], he put it on and looked himself over. A rigid and worldly one. And that priest – he is wise, that monsignor, very wise - was able to overcome the pain, with a line of healthy humor and added: ‘And it is said that the Church does not allow women priests!’"
"The intermediary has the dark eyes, very dark!"
"Judas was a traitor, he sinned gravely, eh! He sinned forcefully. But then the Gospel says, “He repented, and went to them to return the money.” And what did they do? “But you were our associate. Be calm… We have the power to forgive you for everything!” No! “Make whatever arrangement you can!” [they said.] “It’s your problem!”
"Those who had the power, who advanced the catechesis of the people with a morality composed by their own intelligence and not by the revelation!"
"A law scientifically constructed, because this people was wise, they understood well. They made all these nuances, no!?"
“Intellectuals of religion seduced by clericalism!”
"They have no time to hear the poor, the suffering, prisoners, the sick”!
"It is a new edition of these people. And the victim is the same: the poor and humble people that awaits the Lord!"
"But it is certain that if a pastor today said in the Sunday homily, “Among you there are some who are a race of vipers, and there are many adulterers,” certainly the Bishop would receive disconcerting letters: “But send away this pastor who insults us.”
"In fact, John began to doubt in prison, even though he had baptized Jesus, “because he was a Saviour that was not as he had imagined him.”
"No sterile nostalgia or empty recollection of an idealized and disembodied past!"
"The bewilderment lodged in the hearts of those who want to control everything and everyone!"
"A bewilderment born of fear and foreboding before anything that challenges us, calls into question our certainties and our truths, our ways of clinging to the world and this life!"
"This attitude of spiritual orphanhood is a cancer that silently eats away at and debases the soul!"
"These doctors of the law that the people…yes, they heard, they respected, but they didn’t feel that they had authority over them!"
"[Saying] ‘We are the masters, the princes, and we teach you. Not service: we command, you obey!"’
"Jesus was always the servant of all, and this is what gave Him authority!"
"They like to walk about the piazzas, in nice clothing!"
"Jesus was very close to the people, and this gave authority!"
"These doctors with a clericalist psychology!"
"They said one thing and did another. Incoherence! They were incoherent!"
"The Lord has met so many of these, who had closed their hearts!"
"Their life was not a journey: their life was a balcony!"
"A soul that is closed with bitterness and lack of hope!"
"Living so that everything stays the same!”
"Parked Christians!"
"For them the Church is a parking place that protects life, and they go forward with all the insurance possible!"
"Beware of still water, that which doesn’t flow, it is the first to go bad!”
"It is beautiful to go into retirement after many years of work, but, spending your whole life in retirement is ugly!”
"In the struggle of everyday, hope is a virtue of horizons, not of closure!"
“Those who go forward make mistakes, while those who are stationary seem to not make mistakes!”
"Parked Christians, stationary Christians, are selfish!"
“A Christian life without temptations is not Christian: it is ideological, it is Gnostic, but it is not Christian!"
"An egotistical mindset, focused on themselves: their hearts constantly condemned others!"
"When one goes along the street and an unexpected rain comes, and the garment is not so good and the fabric shrinks!"
"This is faintheartedness: this is the sin against memory, courage, patience, and hope!"
"The fainthearted, those “who always go backward, who guard themselves too much, who are afraid of everything!"
"It makes you forget so many graces received, it takes away memory, it takes away hope, because it doesn’t allow you to go forward!"
"The survival mentality!"
"The survival mentality makes us look back, to the glory days – days that are past!"
"The survial mentality makes us want to protect spaces, buildings and structures, rather than to encourage new initiatives!"
"The temptation of survival: An evil that can gradually take root within us and within our communities!"
"Reactionaries!"
"Crippling the prophecy that our young are called to proclaim and work to achieve!"
"Instead of opening their heart to the gift, they hid, have sought refuge in the rigidity of the Commandments, which they had multiplied up to 500 or more!"
The closed, sad prayer of the person who never knew how to receive a gift because he is afraid of freedom that always carries with it a gift!"
"Slaves of duty, but not love!"
"But that does not give joy, because they do not make you free!"
"Without the woman there is no harmony!"
"The man does not bring harmony!"
"Exploiting persons is a crime of ‘lèse-humanité’: it’s true. But exploiting a woman is even more serious!"
"Corruption begins in small things like this, with dialogue!"
"The speck of sawdust becomes a plank in the eye, your life revolves around it and it ends up destroying the bond of brotherhood; it destroys fraternity!”
“If you insult your brother, you have killed him in your heart!”
"The spirit of Cain which – for envy, jealousy, greed, and the desire to dominate – leads to war!”
‘I am in this diocese but look at how important that one is and I try to influence someone, or put pressure, to get somewhere…'
"Who is the greatest here? Who is the greatest in this parish? No, I am the most important here; not that person there because he did something…’ And that is the chain of sin.”
"‘I am very Catholic, I always go to Mass, I belong to this association and that one; but my life is not Christian!"
"And this happens every day, it’s enough to see the news on TV, or to read the papers!"
"But you will arrive in heaven and you will knock at the gate: ‘Here I am, Lord!’ – ‘But don’t you remember? I went to Church, I was close to you, I belong to this association, I did this..."
"That logic of casuistry!"
"‘Yes, you can; no, you can’t’… which then becomes more subtle, more diabolical!"
“But what is more important in God? Justice or mercy?’ This, too, is a sick thought!"
"The toxic pollution of empty and meaningless words!"
"An almsgiving that leaves us self-satisfied!"
"Harsh and hasty criticism, of simplistic analyses that fail to grasp the complexity of problems!"
"The asphyxia born of relationships that exclude!"
“A fasting that is ‘hypocritical’ that makes you see yourself as just, or makes you feel just, but in the meantime I have practiced iniquities!"
"And that is not authentic! That is hypocrisy!"
"The devil goes elsewhere, not only in the Christian community, he goes right to the root of Christian unity!"
"Paul could say to the Church of today. ‘Brothers, in this I cannot praise you, because you are gathered together not for the better, but for the worse!’
“Each of them is thinking of themselves, they can see the other person but are not looking at him or her, they can hear that person but are not listening to him or her!”
"A Nuncio must be called to ‘go beyond’ himself: there is the physical going beyond of the Nuncio’s ‘gypsy life’; there is the cultural skin that he must shed: to learn the culture, learn the language."
"Crooks love bribes, agreements done in the dark. This is worse than anything, because he believes he's being honest!”
"Crooks trample on the poor” with no concern or thought for the consequences of their actions!" "In the world today slave labor is a style of management!”
"Never put off doing good until tomorrow, because it’s a form of injustice and you can’t put ‘good’ in the fridge!"
"The war is far away? No! It’s very close because the war touches everyone…war begins in the heart!"
"They cannot live in peace, because they live with a continual itch, with a continual rash that does not leave them in peace!"
"These people have done evil, but evil always has the same root, any evil: greed, vanity, and pride!"
"All this ‘putting make-up’ on life is a lie, because the worms will eat you and you will be nothing!”
"Driven by pride to wickedness, it does not allow you to see your mistakes, it covers everything, everything is covered!”
"How many people do we know that appear one way: ‘What a good person! He goes to Mass every Sunday. He makes great donations to the Church.’ This is how they appear!"
"There are people like this – but there are also holy people! – who do this. This is vanity: You try to appear with a face like a pretty picture, and yet your truth is otherwise!"
"A lukewarm heart becomes self-absorbed in lazy living and it stifles the fire of love!"
"The lukewarm person lives to satisfy his or her own convenience, which is never enough, and in that way is never satisfied; gradually such a Christian ends up being content with a mediocre life!"
"The lukewarm person allocates to God and others a percentage of their time and their own heart, never spending too much, but rather always trying to economize!"
"And so, he or she can lose the zest for life: rather like a cup of truly fine tea, which is unbearable to taste when it gets cold!"
"The one of thinking like masters, of giving oneself only in order to gain something or become someone. In such cases service becomes a means and not an end, because the end has become prestige; and then comes power, the desire to be great!"
"And this attachment to the Law ignores the Holy Spirit. It does not grant that the redemption of Christ goes forward with the Holy Spirit. It ignores that: there is only the Law!"
"But don’t reduce the Spirit and the Son to the Law!"
"This was the problem of these people: they ignored the Holy Spirit, and they did not know to go forward!"
"Closed, closed in precepts: we have to do this, we have to do that. At times, it can happen that we fall into this temptation!”
"Those who preach with ideologies: It’s absolutely just! They bewitch!"
"It’s all clear. But look, the revelation is not clear, eh?"
"The revelation of God is discovered more and more each day, it is always on a journey. Is it clear? Yes! It is crystal clear! It is Him, but we have to discover it along the way!"
"And those who believe they have the whole truth in their hands are not [just] ignorant but bewitched!”
"Not with the theology of the Law, but with the liberty of the Spirit, what we should do!”
"Your interior is wicked, is not good and is not free!"
'You are slaves because you have not accepted the justice that comes from God, the justice that Jesus has given us!'"
"They seem good and polite but they have a dagger behind their backs!"
"Pretender!"
"A two-faced hypocrite!"
"Those who believe that by saying the things that everything is done. No. Things must be done not just said!"
"Nominalist hypocrite!"
"Think about the splinter and the log right? And it’s in this way that we can describe that leaven which is hypocrisy!”
“I remember that for Carnival, when we were children, our grandmother made biscuits and it was a very thin, thin, thin pastry that she made. Afterwards she placed it in the oil and that pastry swelled and swelled and when we began to eat it, it was empty. And our grandmother told us that in the dialect they were called lies – ‘these are like lies: they seem big but there’s nothing inside them, there’s nothing true there, there’s nothing of substance!’
"Praying with a spirit that becomes air?"
"Children never ever tell a lie during confession; they never talk about abstract things. ‘I’ve done this, I’ve done that, I’ve done……’ Concrete things!"
"Are you a loyal and transparent person or a hypocrite?”
"When a pastor during his life was attached to other things, rather than to the faithful - for example he was attached to power, money, being part of a clique, to many things - then at his death he won’t be alone, maybe his grandchildren (heirs) will be there waiting for him to die so they can see what possessions they can take away with them!”
"Behind an attitude of rigidity there is always something else in the life of a person!"
“It is not easy to walk within the Law of the Lord without falling into rigidity!”
"Those who think that by becoming rigid they are following the path of the Lord!"
“Perhaps the Kingdom of God is a very well-made structure, everything tidy, organization charts all done, everything and the person who does not enter (into this structure) is not in the Kingdom of God!"
"Unchanging, rigidity…the Law is about moving forward, the Kingdom of God is moving forward, it is not standing still!"
“A rigid person only has masters and no father!"
“God became man in order to be able to weep, to weep over what His children had done!"
“Even nowadays in front of the calamities, the wars waged in order to worship the god of money, the many innocent people killed by the bombs launched by those who worship the idol of money, God still weeps and He also says: ‘Jerusalem, Jerusalem, my children, what are you doing?’
"Every time I enter a prison I ask myself ‘Why them and not I?’
"Those who say “I’m in charge here!”
"Duplicitous and playing one hand off against the other!"
"Those who play the ‘God’ card and the ‘world’ card at the same time!"
"In constant tension, concerned only about appearances and the worldly desires of fame and fortune!"
"This entertainment religion of seeking things that are extraneous to the revelation, to the meekness of the Kingdom of God that is among us and which grows! For this is not about hope, this is about the desire to have something in our hands!"
"Whoever says that Christian love is something else is the antichrist! Who does not recognize that the Word became Flesh!"
“A love that does not recognize that Jesus came in the Flesh is not the love that God is asking of us. This is a worldly love, a philosophical love, an abstract love, a love that has flagged, a ‘soft’ or weak love. No!"
"That is a really strong word, isn’t it? ….proagon, whoever walks beyond. And it’s from this that all the ideologies spring!"
"The ideologies on love, the ideologies on the Church, the ideologies that strip the Flesh of Christ from the Church!"
‘Yes, I’m a Catholic, yes I’m a Christian, I love the whole world with a universal love’… But this is so ethereal. Love is always interior, concrete and does not go beyond the doctrine of the Incarnation of the Word!”
"And let’s not arrive at the sad spectacle of a God without Christ, of a Christ without the Church and a Church without its people!”
"There is no peace in the homes of the prosperous as long as justice is lacking in the home of everyone!”
"That calm which deceives!"
"And I urge you to buy white clothes in which to dress, so that your shameful nakedness is not seen!
"The lukewarm lose the capacity to contemplate, the capacity to see the great and beautiful things of God!"
"Christians who are not aware when the Lord knocks for whom every noise is the same!”
"Renting their places, right? – from the priests… the priests were renting out those places and then received money!"
“So many weaknesses, so many sins by priests but they cannot forgive two of them: attachment to money!"
"When they see a priest attached to money, they do not forgive him, and mistreating people, because when a priest mistreats the faithful!"
"The other things, the other weaknesses, the other sins ….. yes ok, it’s not right but the poor man is alone, it’s this…And they seek to justify (his sins)."
"Following the lord of money leads a priest to be the head of a firm or be a prince or we can go even higher!”
“It’s sad to see a priest who’s at the end of his life, he’s in agony, he’s in a coma and his relatives are there like vultures, looking to see what they can take away!"
"Little by little, differences turn into symptoms of hostility, threats and violence!"
"This epidemic of animosity and violence, which leaves its mark on the flesh of many of the defenceless!"
"The pathology of indifference!"
"Those who suffer the deception of ‘living as though we never had to die!’
"The doctors of the Law knew everything, all the dogmas of that time, all the morals of that time, everything!"
"They did not have faith, because their hearts were far from God!"
Pope Francis in his Consistory Address to Cardinals in 2016
“The most ‘dangerous’ obstacles are the hidden ones because they do not show themselves!"
"The type of obstacle that Stephen accused the Doctors of Law of concealing whilst they wanted to appear as though they were in search of the glory of God!"
“Think of when there is a process of change in an institution or in a family. I hear you say: 'But, there are obstacles… (…) Those kinds of obstacles are put there by the devil, to stop the Lord from going ahead!”
The obstacle of ‘empty words’ which he illustrated with the example provided by the Gospel reading of the day! “Saying yes, yes, diplomatically; but then it is 'no, no, no'. So many words” he said. Saying yes, so as not change anything is the ‘resistance of empty words.’
And then, he said, there is the “obstacle of words that justify": that’s when a person constantly justifies himself – he always finds a reason to oppose.
"The obstacle of "accusatory words": when we accuse others so as not to look to ourselves. In this case too we are ‘resisting’ conversion and grace!
"The Doctors of the Law, “began to discuss, to murmur,” because they weren’t able to accept His authority!"
"This is a very ugly thing! It is like the venom of a serpent” that seeks “to destroy the other!
“A man with a bitter heart, someone who always had something to criticize in others, he was always ‘detached’!"
"He did not know the sweetness that comes of living without second ends with others!"
"An unsatisfied man!”
"That darkness can lead to living a double life: a double life that, perhaps painfully, many Christians, even priests and bishops lead!”
"When Judas hanged himself he had repented. I believe that the Lord will take that word [repentance] and bring it with Him!”
"He who does not allow himself to be caressed by the Lord is lost!”
"The priest who abandons the task of being a mediator and instead prefers to be an intermediary is unhappy, and soon becomes sad!"
"He will seek happiness in vaunting himself and making his “authority” felt!
"Go-betweens who like to stroll the squares to be seen!"
They are rigid, [they are] those rigid ones that load upon the faithful so many things that they do not carry [themselves]!"
"Rigid Intermediaries!"
"‘This cannot be, this cannot be ...’. And so many people approaching, looking for a bit of consolation, a little understanding, are chased away with this rigidity!”
"Rigidity – which wrecks one’s interior life and even psychic balance – goes hand-in-glove with worldliness!"
“About rigidity and worldliness, it was some time ago that an elderly monsignor of the curia came to me, who works, a normal man, a good man, in love with Jesus – and he told me that he had gone to buy a couple of shirts at Euroclero [the clerical clothing store] and saw a young fellow - he thinks he had not more than 25 years, or a young priest or about to become a priest - before the mirror, with a cape, large, wide, velvet, with a silver chain. He then took the Saturno [wide-brimmed clerical headgear], he put it on and looked himself over. A rigid and worldly one. And that priest – he is wise, that monsignor, very wise - was able to overcome the pain, with a line of healthy humor and added: ‘And it is said that the Church does not allow women priests!’"
"Thus, does the work that the priest does when he becomes a functionary ends in the ridiculous, always!”
"Judas was a traitor, he sinned gravely, eh! He sinned forcefully. But then the Gospel says, “He repented, and went to them to return the money.” And what did they do? “But you were our associate. Be calm… We have the power to forgive you for everything!” No! “Make whatever arrangement you can!” [they said.] “It’s your problem!”
"These people had forgotten what it was to be a pastor!
"A law that they have remade many times: so many times, to the point that they had arrived at 500 commandments. Everything was regulated, everything!"
"A law scientifically constructed, because this people was wise, they understood well. They made all these nuances, no!?"
"That clericalism that hurts the Church so much!" "Clerics feel they are superior, they are far from the people!"
"They have no time to hear the poor, the suffering, prisoners, the sick”!
"It is a new edition of these people. And the victim is the same: the poor and humble people that awaits the Lord!"
‘But this is not orthodox, this is heretical, this is not the Messiah I expected.’ The devil does this work, and some friend also helps, no?!"
"But it is certain that if a pastor today said in the Sunday homily, “Among you there are some who are a race of vipers, and there are many adulterers,” certainly the Bishop would receive disconcerting letters: “But send away this pastor who insults us.”
Although John was great, strong, secure in his vocation, “he still had dark moments, he had his doubts.”
"In fact, John began to doubt in prison, even though he had baptized Jesus, “because he was a Saviour that was not as he had imagined him.”
"No sterile nostalgia or empty recollection of an idealized and disembodied past!"
"More interested in watching soap operas, in gossiping, in pursuing an ambition or talking about the lives of others!"
"The bewilderment of those immersed in the culture of winning at any cost, in that culture where there is only room for “winners”, whatever the price!"
"A bewilderment born of fear and foreboding before anything that challenges us, calls into question our certainties and our truths, our ways of clinging to the world and this life!"
"For those are worldly categories, the paltry idols to which we pay homage: the cult of power, outward appearances and superiority!"
"This sense of being orphaned lodges in a narcissistic heart capable of looking only to itself and its own interests!"
"This attitude of spiritual orphanhood is a cancer that silently eats away at and debases the soul!"
"The corrosive disease of being 'spiritual orphans'!"
"These doctors of the law that the people…yes, they heard, they respected, but they didn’t feel that they had authority over them!"
"[Saying] ‘We are the masters, the princes, and we teach you. Not service: we command, you obey!"’
"Jesus was always the servant of all, and this is what gave Him authority!"
"They like to walk about the piazzas, in nice clothing!"
"Detached from the people, they were not close!"
"Jesus was very close to the people, and this gave authority!"
"That’s where you find the authority of the Pope, closeness!"
"One who considers himself a prince who has a clericalist attitude, who is a hypocrite, doesn’t have authority!"
"Open to the Lord, not closed, not hard, not hardened, not without faith, not perverted, not deceived by sin!"
"The Lord has met so many of these, who had closed their hearts!"
"The doctors of the law, all these people who persecuted him, put him to the test to convict him!"
"There were other times when people wanted to make Jesus King, thinking He was “the perfect politician!”
"From their balconies they never took risks. They just judged. They were pure and wouldn’t get involved. But their judgements were severe!"
"In their hearts they said: What ignorant people! What superstitious people! How often, when we see the piety of simple people!
The man who “sat beside the pool for 38 years, without moving, embittered by life, without hope…someone else who failed to follow Jesus and had no hope!”
“Following Jesus according to the rules of an insurance company!”
"Watching life with a soul that is static!"
"A soul that is closed with bitterness and lack of hope!"
"Living so that everything stays the same!”
"Christians who do not have the will to go forward!"
"Christians who don’t fight to make things change, new things, the things that would do good for everyone, if these things would change!"
"Parked Christians!"
"And when I say Christians, I’m talking about laity, priests, bishops…Everyone. But there are parked Christians!"
"For them the Church is a parking place that protects life, and they go forward with all the insurance possible!"
"Stationary Christians!"
"Beware of still water, that which doesn’t flow, it is the first to go bad!”
"It is beautiful to go into retirement after many years of work, but, spending your whole life in retirement is ugly!”
"In the struggle of everyday, hope is a virtue of horizons, not of closure!"
“Life does not come to any of us wrapped up like a gift!"
“Those who go forward make mistakes, while those who are stationary seem to not make mistakes!”
"They look only at themselves, they don’t raise their heads to look at Him!"
“A Christian life without temptations is not Christian: it is ideological, it is Gnostic, but it is not Christian!"
“I like to think about joking with the Lord: ‘You don’t have a good memory!’ This is the weakness of God: when God forgives, He forgets!”
"An egotistical mindset, focused on themselves: their hearts constantly condemned others!"
"Doing the Lord’s will, but only superficially, like the doctors of the law that Jesus condemned because they were pretending!"
"When one goes along the street and an unexpected rain comes, and the garment is not so good and the fabric shrinks!"
"This is faintheartedness: this is the sin against memory, courage, patience, and hope!"
‘Not taking risks, please, no… prudence…’ All the commandments, all of them… Yes, it’s true, but this paralyzes you too!
"It makes you forget so many graces received, it takes away memory, it takes away hope, because it doesn’t allow you to go forward!"
"Statisticians might have been inclined to publish: ‘Rabbi Jesus’ popularity is falling’. But he sought something else: he sought people! And the people sought him!"
"The survival mentality!"
"The survival mentality makes us look back, to the glory days – days that are past!"
"Rather than rekindling the prophetic creativity born of our founders’ dreams, it looks for shortcuts in order to evade the challenges knocking on our doors today!"
"A survival mentality robs our charisms of power, because it leads us to “domesticate” them, to make them “user-friendly”, robbing them of their original creative force!"
"The temptation of survival: An evil that can gradually take root within us and within our communities!"
"Reactionaries!"
"Fearful, slowly and silently shutting ourselves up in our houses and in our own preconceived notions!"
"Turning what the Lord presents as an opportunity for mission into something dangerous, threatening, potentially disastrous!"
"This attitude is not limited to the consecrated life, but we in particular are urged not to fall into it!"
"Religious activists”!"
"Those who don't receive the things of God as a gift! Only as Justice: ‘These are the Commandments: but they are few, let’s make more!"
"Instead of opening their heart to the gift, they hid, have sought refuge in the rigidity of the Commandments, which they had multiplied up to 500 or more!"
"Slaves of duty, but not love!"
"The rigidity of the closed Commandments, that are more and more “safe” – with emphasis on the scare-quotes!"
"But that does not give joy, because they do not make you free!"
"No, no, no! The woman is there to bring harmony!"
"Without the woman there is no harmony!"
"The man does not bring harmony!"
"Exploiting persons is a crime of ‘lèse-humanité’: it’s true. But exploiting a woman is even more serious!"
“There are so many corrupt people, corrupt ‘big fish’ in the world, whose lives we read about in the papers!"
"No, it’s not true that this fruit will harm you. Eat it, it’s good! It’s a little thing, no one will notice. Do it! Do it!’ And little by little, little by little, you fall into sin, you fall into corruption.”
“Even within our episcopal colleagues there are small cracks and rifts that can lead to the destruction of brotherhood!"
“If you insult your brother, you have killed him in your heart!”
“The Word of God cannot be given as a proposal – ‘well, if you like it…’ – or like good philosophical or moral idea – ‘well, you can live this way…’No!"
"No, you will say, yes, something interesting, something moral, something that will do you good, a good philanthropy, but this is not the Word of God!"
"The spirit of Cain which – for envy, jealousy, greed, and the desire to dominate – leads to war!”
‘I am in this diocese but look at how important that one is and I try to influence someone, or put pressure, to get somewhere…'
"Infighting in a parish: ‘I want to be the president of this association, in order to climb the ladder!"
"‘I am very Catholic, I always go to Mass, I belong to this association and that one; but my life is not Christian!"
"'I don’t pay my workers a just wage, I exploit people, I am dirty in my business, I launder money…’ A double life!"
"And so many Christians are like this, and these people scandalize others! How many times have we heard – all of us, around the neighbourhood and elsewhere!"
"And this happens every day, it’s enough to see the news on TV, or to read the papers!"
"But you will arrive in heaven and you will knock at the gate: ‘Here I am, Lord!’ – ‘But don’t you remember? I went to Church, I was close to you, I belong to this association, I did this..."
"Don’t you remember all the offerings I made?’ ‘Yes, I remember. The offerings, I remember them: All dirty. All stolen from the poor! I don’t know you!’ That will be Jesus’ response to these scandalous people who live a double life!"
"They think of the faith only in terms of ‘Yes, you can,” or “No, you can’t” – to the limits of what you can do, the limits of what you can’t do!"
"To be a Catholic like that; it’s better to be an atheist!’"
"Even with the fourth commandment these people refused to assist their parents with the excuse that they had given a good offering to the Church. Hypocrites!"
"‘Yes, you can; no, you can’t’… which then becomes more subtle, more diabolical!"
“But what is more important in God? Justice or mercy?’ This, too, is a sick thought!"
"A totally double life!"
"We see Peter asking the Lord what will happen to them, as they have given up everything to follow him. “It’s almost as if Peter is passing Jesus the bill!”
"The toxic pollution of empty and meaningless words!"
"A prayer that soothes our conscience!"
"An almsgiving that leaves us self-satisfied!"
"A fasting that makes us feel good!"
"Harsh and hasty criticism, of simplistic analyses that fail to grasp the complexity of problems!"
"The asphyxia born of relationships that exclude!"
“A fasting that is ‘hypocritical’ that makes you see yourself as just, or makes you feel just, but in the meantime I have practiced iniquities!"
"'I am not just, I exploit the people'!"
“A love lived with hypocrisy is worse than hate: it is self-centeredness masked and dressed up as love.”
"It is a very grave sin to fire employees as a result of economic operations and unclear negotiations!”
“He who shuts factories and closes companies as a result of economic operations and unclear negotiations, depriving men and women from work, commits a very grave sin!”
"The sterility of those who rely only on themselves and the things they can control!"
"Trusting in their own devices, those people lose their sense of direction and have no idea of their limitations!"
"This man was not simply a sinner but a corrupt person!"
"There is nothing more treacherous than a hardened heart!"
